Parler is gone

Parler, the "free speech" social network lately beloved of conservatives, has vanished as of Monday morning. Amazon, its webhost, apparently followed through on its plans to end service to the platform. The site may be transferring to another host, which typically results in domain-name downtime as the internet's name servers are updated.

Fox Business:

CEO John Matze told "Sunday Morning Futures" that the site will try to "get back online as quickly as possible," after writing on the platform that the site may be down for up to a week. Google suspended Parler from its app store Friday due to a failure to moderate "egregious content" posted by users related to the violent siege on Capitol Hill last week. … Screenshots taken from Parler and shared on other social media platforms appear to show Parler users openly discussing plans for violence at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, including bringing weapons and imagining how they would wield them against their political opponents.

How sweet that before Parler was destroyed, it admitted it had begun heavily moderating MAGA content.

A good time for a reminder: it is impossible for a private platform to guarantee free speech. Corporations have shallow priorities and deep vulnerabilities.