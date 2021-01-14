On January 11th, Gary Numan released this title-track video for Intruder, his 19th solo studio album. I have had it on heavy rotation ever since.
The record is scheduled for release on May 21st and is now available for pre-order.
Image: YouTube
Gary Numan releases title track to forthcoming "Intruder"
On January 11th, Gary Numan released this title-track video for Intruder, his 19th solo studio album. I have had it on heavy rotation ever since.
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- album
- Gary Numan
- Rock n Roll
8-minute biopic of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club bassist, Tina Weymouth
This little mini-doc about the life and music of bassist, Tina Weymouth, was put together by the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame. It manages to pack in a lot of info about Tina's growing up, how she got into music and the Talking Heads, and what her influence has been on rock and rap music.… READ THE REST
Jack White thrills with last-minute SNL performance
In case you missed it, Jack White filled in on short 2-day notice on Saturday Night Live this weekend after scheduled musical guest, country artist Wallen Morgan, was given the boot for violating the show's COVID-19 protocols. NPR: Though we're only two episodes into Season 46, it's hard to imagine that White's turn won't come… READ THE REST
Pretenders, Back on the Chain Gang, 2020
The Pretenders recorded this Live at Home rendition of "Back on the Chain Gang" for BBC Radio 2. Chrissie Hynde's voice is apparently immortal. READ THE REST
Get a 3-pack of nylon braided USB-C cables that are built to last, now at over 60% off
Considering a new smartphone requires years of development and can set you back up to $1,400, you'd think manufacturers would pay a little more attention to the means for powering up those devices. Yet, while phone technology continues to march forward, most charging cables are fragile, prone to frays and breaks, and are practically disposable.… READ THE REST
Wanna keep the car in the garage? This sale on personal scooters can get it done
From their compact size, to their simple maintenance, to their tiny carbon footprints, there are a ton of compelling reasons to consider using a personal scooter. Sure, they make a short trip of even up to a few miles around your neighborhood incredibly easy. But, if you really want a good reason to pull the… READ THE REST
The Motorola Focus89 security camera helps you monitor your home from anywhere
After years of improvements, home security cameras have truly become must-own technology. Setting up in-home cameras, syncing them to your smartphone and other devices, and having 24/7/365 access to check out anything happening within the camera's field of vision is not only peace of mind that any homeowner needs, but it's also become incredibly cost-effective… READ THE REST