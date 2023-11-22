Mick Jagger (80), Ronnie Wood (76), Keith Richards (79) are hitting the road for a 16-date tour in 2024 to promote their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

This time around, the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band will be sponsored by AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons).

As Mick sang in "Pass the Wine (Sophia Loren)" from their classic 1972 album Exile on Main St., "I'm glad to be alive and kicking / I'm glad to hear my heart's still ticking." He was 29 at the time. I bet he's even gladder now.