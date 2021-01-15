National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy, NRA will legally move from New York to Texas

RIP, NRA. Thoughts and prayers.
The National Rifle Association has for bankruptcy, and the organization will legally move from New York to Texas, with plans to operate as a non-profit.
The NRA lists assets and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million each, and its bankruptcy petition is signed by Wayne LaPierre.
Here's the NRA's chapter 11 petition, via the WSJ's Jonathan Randles.
From Reuters:
The NRA filed the Chapter 11 petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, it said in a news release.
The NRA said it would restructure as a Texas nonprofit to exit what it said was a "a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York" state, where it is currently registered.
The influential group said in a statement there would be no immediate changes to its operations or workforce, and that it "will continue with the forward advancement of the enterprise – confronting anti-Second Amendment activities, promoting firearm safety and training, and advancing public programs across the United States."
More: National Rifle Association says it has filed for bankruptcy as part of restructuring