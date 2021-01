Turns out that you can make diffraction grating* molded onto chocolate if you know what you're doing.

In fact, you can 3D print the lovely effect with all kinds of things.

* in b4 "tHat iS NoT a tRuE HoLoGrAm!!1 U jUsT LoSt a ReaDEr!" Take it up with the video uploader.

Image: YouTube / freckledchemist