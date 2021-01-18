As you might imagine, a lot of us tabletop gaming nerds have been reduced to solo gaming (or playing online tabletop emulators). If you've been interested in learning more about Frostgrave or how a solo miniature skirmish game works, check out this solo battle report on The Tabletop Engineer. Jim does an excellent job walking through his playing of a scenario from Perilous Dark, the solo and coop expansion for the game.
Image: Screengrab
Playing through a solo game of Frostgrave
As you might imagine, a lot of us tabletop gaming nerds have been reduced to solo gaming (or playing online tabletop emulators). If you've been interested in learning more about Frostgrave or how a solo miniature skirmish game works, check out this solo battle report on The Tabletop Engineer. Jim does an excellent job walking through his playing of a scenario from Perilous Dark, the solo and coop expansion for the game.