Trailer for new Errol Morris doc 'My Psychedelic Love Story'

Errol Morris profiles Timothy Leary companion Joanna Harcourt-Smith in My Psychedelic Love Story. The film focuses on the government's successful attempts to break Leary and get him to become an informant in the movement he helped start:

Why did Timothy Leary, the High Priest of LSD, become a narc in 1974—abandoning the millions he urged to turn on, tune in, and drop out? Was his "perfect love" Joanna Harcourt-Smith a government pawn? Or was she simply a rich, beautiful, young woman out for the adventure of a lifetime? Looking back, Joanna doesn't know. In My Psychedelic Love Story, Errol Morris and Joanna Harcourt-Smith reexamine this chaotic period of her life and explore the dark side of the Timothy Leary saga: his period of exile, reimprisonment, and subsequent cooperation with the authorities.