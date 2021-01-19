Trippy recursive effects

Dave Blair (previously) keeps improving on his innovative in-camera effects contraption, which now has a dual feedback loop that results in even more intricate and beautiful mandalas and mathematical patterns:

I think this is next-level stuff here with one feedback loop influencing another, and both locked together in position and rotation. The results, even in this initial quick test, are more beautiful than I would have expected.

I agree! This version also shows the original patten so you can see how the second loop alters the original loop. Check out more on the schematic here.

Image: Vimeo / Dave Blair Camera & Editing