Brief history of The Oregon Trail videogame

The Oregon Trail is a classic and compelling educational computer game about pioneer life. The iconic adventure game was first developed in 1971 by a student teacher of 8th grade who used a time-shared minicomputer to develop the game with two friends. The class played it using the minicomputer's teletype and paper tape printer. Over the last 50 years, it's been ported, revived, and reimagined countless times. (I highly recommend the excellent handheld version released a couple years ago, and you can also play the game here for free.) Above is a short history of the game that was included on the 25th anniversary CD-ROM edition.

(via r/ObscureMedia)