Parler partners with a Russian internet company — what could go wrong?

Parler — the social media network that pretends to be a bastion of free speech because it allows its users to spew hate speech and plan overthrows of the United States, but bans left-leaning users — has teamed up with DDoS-Guard, a company based in Putin's dictatorial theocratic oligarchy.
From The New York Times:
If Parler routes its web traffic through DDoS-Guard when its full website returns, the experts said, Russian law could enable the Russian government to surveil Parler's users.
Alina Polyakova, head of the Center for European Policy Analysis, a foreign policy think tank in Washington, said Russia required many internet companies in the country to install technology that feeds the government a copy of much of the data that passes through their computer servers.
The surveillance system, known as the System for Operative Investigative Activities, "basically allows the Russian government to intercept any data on Russian territory and provide that data to the F.S.B.," Russia's domestic intelligence agency, said Ms. Polyakova, who has studied Russia's control over the internet. She added that it was unclear if DDoS-Guard would be subject to such surveillance.