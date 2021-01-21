Beautiful new song from Billie Eilish and Rosalía

Billie Eilish and Rosalía just released this gorgeous collaboration, "Lo Vas a Olvidar," written for the TV show Euphoria.
Video director: Nabil
Github today apologised for firing a Jewish employee who warned co-workers about Nazis and offered him his job back. It also said that "employees are free to express concerns about Nazis". As it happened, the Jewish employee posted to an internal Github Slack channel: "Stay safe homies, Nazis are about." But the comment sparked criticism… READ THE REST
Timnit Gebru, an AI ethics researcher at Google, was fired this week after sending an internal email complaining that marginalized voices at the company were being silenced. Google, for its part, claims that Gebru failed to follow Google's requirements for a paper submission and that she subsequently threatened to resign. Ms Gebru is a well-respected… READ THE REST
Scotty H created this spectrographic animation of a classic dial-up modem's startup noise. Here's a breakdown, by Oona Räisänen, of what each section concerns: READ THE REST
