Ed Piskor announces new comic book: Red Room, an "outlaw splatterpunk masterpiece"

In the latest episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe, Ed Piskor (creator of Hip Hop Family Tree) Ed Piskor talks about his forthcoming 12-issue comic book series, Red Room. You can pre-order it from Fantagraphics.

From the creator of Hip Hop Family Tree and X-Men: Grand Design comes this ALL-NEW monthly comic book series, with a specially priced, self-contained, double-sized debut issue! Red Room is a cyberpunk, outlaw, splatterpunk masterpiece.

Aided by the anonymous dark web and nearly untraceable crypto-currency, there has emerged a subculture of criminals who live-stream and patronize webcam murders for entertainment. Who are the murderers? Who are the victims? How do we stop it?

Red Room #1 is 64 pages of dynamic storytelling and gorgeous art. Every issue of this 12-part series is a complete, self-contained, satisfying story.