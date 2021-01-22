Putting more "grimdark" into your D&D

I am in the process of editing an awesome book on Grimdark (of the Warhammer 40,000 persuasion). For those who may not be aware, grimdark is any form of extremely dark, Gothic, and horror-inspired gaming. The term is derived from the Warhammer 40,000 tagline: "In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war."



In this Dungeon Craft video, "Professor Dungeon Master" runs through how you can add more grimdark — death, danger, and darkness — to your roleplaying games.



Image: YouTube