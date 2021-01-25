Biden fires doctor who lied about Trump's Covid condition

Remember Dr. Sean Conley, the Trump sycophant who misrepresented Trump's Covid condition last fall? The doctor who said, "This morning the President is doing very well… The President is fever-free for over 24 hours," when in reality Trump wasn't doing "very well" and was receiving supplemental oxygen for shortness of breath?

And then, minutes later, it was reported that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows contradicted the doctor, telling reporters, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care…We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery." Well, President Biden decided that's not the doctor for him.

Biden fired Dr. Conley and replaced him with Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who was his doctor when he served as vice president.

From CNN: