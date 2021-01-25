Biden fires doctor who lied about Trump's Covid condition

Remember Dr. Sean Conley, the Trump sycophant who misrepresented Trump's Covid condition last fall? The doctor who said, "This morning the President is doing very well… The President is fever-free for over 24 hours," when in reality Trump wasn't doing "very well" and was receiving supplemental oxygen for shortness of breath?
And then, minutes later, it was reported that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows contradicted the doctor, telling reporters, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care…We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery." Well, President Biden decided that's not the doctor for him.
Biden fired Dr. Conley and replaced him with Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who was his doctor when he served as vice president.
From CNN:
A White House official said Biden had selected Dr. Kevin O'Connor to replace Dr. Sean Conley as his doctor. It's not uncommon for a president to name his own physician when taking office, though his two most recent predecessors each retained the incumbent doctor who had attended the men who served before them…
Conley drew scrutiny during Trump's bout with coronavirus in the fall. He supervised a team of specialists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump was treated. At first, he did not disclose the President had received supplemental oxygen, and defended the decision by saying he wanted to "reflect the upbeat attitude of the team."