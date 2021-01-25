U.S. Treasury resumes efforts to place Harriet Tubman on $20 dollar bill

With the incoming Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury Department is now resuming efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, White House and Treasury officials said on Monday.

Tubman was an enslaved African-American woman who escaped, and became a legendary abolitionist.

Treasury says honoring her on the $20 bill would reflect the history and diversity of the United States.

From Reuters:

The redesigned bill was initially to be unveiled in 2020, but those efforts were delayed by the Treasury after former President Donald Trump called them an example of "pure political correctness." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury was revisiting the effort, which was first announced 2016 under former President Barack Obama, but floundered under Trump. "It's important that our notes are… reflective of the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said. "So we are exploring ways to speed up that effort." Treasury spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said a fresh push to put Tubman's image on the widely used $20 bill was underway.

More at Reuters.