Mary Lou Retton could never. On the heels of her jaw-dropping gymnastics floor routine set to Beyonce that broke the internet last year, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has done it again. Dennis' performance infuses gymnastics with odes to Black culture, including a soundtrack by Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Missy Elliot, working in a power fist, the Superman, and the woah, between triple flips and the splits. If this video does not fill you with glee, you may be dead inside.
Gymnast Nia Dennis brings the internet to its knees, once again
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- black excellence
- gymnastics
- nia dennis
- UCLA
Gymnast does 342 handstand presses in about 52 minutes
Stefanie Millinger has astonishing upper body strength and control. Watch her go from an L-seat straddle press to handstand/schweizer handstand press 342 times without stopping. Her Instagram has many other amazing feats: Image: YouTube / Stefanie Millinger READ THE REST
This 95-year-old gymnast is better at the parallel bars than you'll ever be
This video may be a few years old, but no matter — Johanna Quaas is an incredible athlete. From Prevention: Quaas wasn't always a gymnast. The athlete, who was born in 1925, initially took up gymnastics at nine years old. She decided to give up the sport for handball after World War II (and yes, she was also great… READ THE REST
Watch this fellow's incredible double backflip from standing
View this post on Instagram Share this please 🙃 I honestly don't care that my knee touched….the fact that i got this close with no step and on legit flat grass is good enough for me 🙃 A post shared by 🦁Lub🦁Lub🦁 (@lub._lub) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:02am PDT Gymnast Kaleb Cave lands a… READ THE REST
The charcoal grill throws almost no smoke, is fully portable in use, and delivers flavorful food
Ask any griller whether they'd rather eat food cooked over charcoal or gas – and it probably won't be much of an argument. For the rich, smoky flavoring alone, most fans of the grilling arts would pick briquette-seared meats, veggies, and more over those cooked under propane any day. Of course, that doesn't mean charcoal… READ THE REST
Save 20% on this surreal print from the Hidden Moves art collection
"Art is the journey of a free soul." – Alev Oguz There's probably nothing in your home that makes a more immediate statement about you and the person you are than what's hanging on your walls. And, when what's hanging on your walls is Welsh artist and designer Rhys Owens…well, that's a very particular statement… READ THE REST
It's a lamp that looks like an active thundercloud and you will be utterly transfixed
Even if you aren't usually a contemplative type, there is a power and majesty that washes over you as you watch a cloud roll across the sky. From stringy, wispy cirrus clouds, to serious, storm-bearing nimbus formations, clouds are nature in physical form – and they're deeply hypnotic. That's probably why this Interactive Cloud Lamp… READ THE REST