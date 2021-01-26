Gymnast Nia Dennis brings the internet to its knees, once again

Mary Lou Retton could never. On the heels of her jaw-dropping gymnastics floor routine set to Beyonce that broke the internet last year, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has done it again. Dennis' performance infuses gymnastics with odes to Black culture, including a soundtrack by Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Missy Elliot, working in a power fist, the Superman, and the woah, between triple flips and the splits. If this video does not fill you with glee, you may be dead inside.