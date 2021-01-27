Pilot takes off in 2.5 feet, lands in 16.5

The competitive world of STOL (short takeoff and landing) includes some impressive feats using specialized planes:

Kevin Quinn has a global stole competition going on and a couple of weeks ago I had a 27 foot landing and a 6 foot takeoff which was an incredibly good score, but I thought I could do better. Today we had 15 to 20 mile an hour winds and I did much better! I landed in 16 1/2 feet which I was super happy with! What was really wild though was with my brakes locked up I took off on dry ground in 2 1/2 feet!! I love my Wild West Aircraft/Just Aircraft Highlander with my Edge Performance EPeX Yamaha engine!