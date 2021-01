Gifted actress and comedian, Cloris Leachman (Young Frankenstein, The Last Picture Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show), has left the building. She died of natural causes. She was 94.

In acknowledging her passing, many people are posting the classic Frau Blücher scene from Young Frankenstein. The Ovaltine scene from that film has long been one of my favorites. As BB pal, Steve Silberman, says: "Watch their eyes and body language as well as listening to their voices."

Image: YouTube