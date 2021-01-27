Directed by pioneering gay filmmaker Peter Adair, "Holy Ghost People" (1967) documents a Pentecostal church congregation in Scrabble Creek, West Virginia. Their worship involves handling venomous snakes, speaking in tongues, and faith healing. Amen.
Watch "Holy Ghost People," a documentary about a snake-handling, tongues-speaking, faith-healing church in Appalachia
