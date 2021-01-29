Firefighters use ladder truck to visit COVID-sick teammate in the hospital

Phoenix firefighter Dan Volcko was hospitalized with severe COVID-19 that he likely caught on the job. So his firefighter pals decided to raise his spirits by raising the ladder on their truck outside his hospital room window to pay him a surprise visit in the hospital. Volcko has since been released and expects to be fighting fires again soon.

"I was in the bed, and there was this beeping sound," Volcko told AZFamily. "There's a very distinct beep when you back up the truck. I'm like that sounds a lot like a fire truck."