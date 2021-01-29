"Avalon Penrose, a normal person [and LA-based comedian], explains what's happening on the stock market."
Woman explains GameStop short-selling likes she's five
Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood for blocking purchases of GameStop stock
This morning the stock-trading app Robinhood blocked its users from buying shares of GameStop and other stocks that the Reddit's WallStreetBets followers had been buying as a way to punish hedge fund shortsellers. Now Robinhood is being sued for the action. From Gizmodo: Citing extreme market volatility, Robinhood claimed in a blog post that it prevented users from buying… READ THE REST
Regulators concerned that the Reddit day trader army made money in GameStop trading instead of the hedge fund elite
Reuter's reports that "regulators may scrutinize GameStop's Reddit-driven retail stock surge." In other words, the wrong people made money. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement on Wednesday the agency was "actively monitoring" market volatility without offering specifics. The Southern District of New York, which could have jurisdiction over a criminal case,… READ THE REST
