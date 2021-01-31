Rad mini chainsaw gets it done

This one-handed chainsaw by "F.Easy.D" seems to make light work of small gardening projects without having to fire up the full-on big guy chainsaw. It also looks freakin' excellent as a hand-to-hand combat action movie tool or slasher movie killing device and don't act like you didn't think about that the moment you saw this thing too.

I do not wish this 4-Inch Cordless Electric Portable Chainsaw with Brushless Motor, One-Hand 0.7kg Lightweight, Pruning Shears Chainsaw for Tree Branch Wood Cutting to EVER be used nefariously in real life. Do NOT hurt anyone with it. But I sure as hell want to see it appear cinematically, please.