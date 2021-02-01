George Clooney rumored to play the next 'Buck Rogers'

SlashFilm:

Back in October 2020, it was reported that Legendary Pictures and producers Don Murphy and Susan Montford were hoping to revive classic pulp hero Buck Rogers via a film, "a prestige television series as well as an anime series, giving audiences a 360-look at heroics sets in the 25th century." In December of that year, word came that Brian K. Vaughn had been tapped to write the script for the TV series. Now, that TV series has some major star power, as The Wrap is reporting that George Clooney will executive produce and star.