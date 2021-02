ReallyAmerican is working to place these billboards in Missouri.

Senator Josh Hawley was the first Senator to declare he would object to the certification of the electoral college. Even after the terrorist attack he helped cause at the capitol, he STILL objected.

That's why we're crowdfunding these billboards in Missouri: to remind voters that Josh Hawley betrayed their trust and also betrayed this country. He must face consequences, electorally and under the law.