CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked famously fleeing fist-pumper Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) if he had any regrets about his behavior during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"I don't regret anything I did that day," Hawley said. "And, you know, it's a privilege to be attacked [by] the January 6 committee. And I want to thank — say thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It's been tremendous."