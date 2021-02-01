John Young, original king of Buffalo Wings, is finally getting more recognition

As with many culinary origin stories, Buffalo wings as we know them began with a guy who doesn't get much credit. John Young served whole wings with his signature Mambo sauce starting in 1963, but he eventually closed his Buffalo wing emporium and left the state. Buffalo's Anchor Bar revised this delicacy by splitting the wings and serving them with celery and bleu cheese, which John did not approve of.

His family has been working to reclaim John's rightful place in history.

Image: YouTube / WKBV