Look Mum No Computer creates a googol counter

That mad hatter of a musician and maker, Sam Battle (aka Look Mum No Computer), took a break from his creation of crazed musical instruments and sound machines to create a calculator that will count up to googol (10¹⁰⁰).



He still has a few bugs to work out in the top few rows. But because "the sun will run out of energy" before those numbers tick over, Sam is in no great rush to fix them. As he says, if he lives out a full life, he'll only live to see the 14th digit on the second row tick over.



Because of these ridiculous timescales, Sam tried to design in as much redundancy, durability, repairability, and upgradability as possible. He's hoping that generations after him will take up the task of keeping his counter going.



Image: YouTube