Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles, thinking she is posing with a fan. Until he utters the words, "You are a joke." None too pleased, she walks away, but not before uttering her patriotic comeback: "I appreciate America."

And Greene isn't the first to get trolled with a selfie. Here is Ted Cruz back in 2018, proudly posing with a woman who is wearing a sign that says, "Texas deserves better than Cruz!"