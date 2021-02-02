You can buy psychedelic mushroom chocolate bars in Washington, DC

The Polka Dot magic mushroom chocolate bar looks as if it were made at the Wonka factory. If you live in shroom-decriminalized DC you can order them online for $120 a pop. Each bar can be broken into 15 pieces. According to the dosage guide 1-3 pieces will "stimulate the mind," and 10-15 pieces will kick you into "God Mode: walls might melt."

A crave-worthy chocolate to help you conquer your day–or make it an adventure depending on how you choose to dose–Polkadot Mushroom Belgian Chocolate Couverture is not only delicious, but also the equivalent to 4g of 🍄 Psilocybin & Psilocin from Psychedelic Mushrooms 🍄. Aside from the full-fledged high of eating a number of chocolates, these are helpful for those who are fans of microdosing*** as the chocolate hide the fungi flavor and you can eat 1 square at a time. Now available from Purple Penthouse DC Weed Delivery now that magic mushrooms have been decriminalized in Washington, DC. Each bar contains 15 easily-breakable pieces.