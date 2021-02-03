Set to Barbra Streisand's "Evergreen," Randy Rainbow gives another stellar parody performance with his take on the nutty GOP Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene.
And here's Randy Rainbow's amusing take on toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- parodies
Bette Midler in top form as she sings "Goodbye, Donnie" in this hilarious video
Teaming up with Meidas Touch, Bette Midler gives a stellar performance singing "Goodbye, Donnie." The "Hello, Dolly!" parody has lyrics—such as You're locked up, sucker, I can just hear your butt pucker— that had me laughing at loud. READ THE REST
Laura Benanti nails Melania in this Washington farewell
Laura Benanti gives a hilarious musical performance as Melania, happy to be back in New York, a city who wants nothing to do with her (start at 2:09), aired on Colbert last night. "It's so good to be in NYC, the Be-Bestest city on earth. The Huge Apple. The city that never sleeps with a… READ THE REST
YouTube acknowledges outage
For those emotionally chained to skateboarding fails, internet stars trying out products or their own video parodies, Wednesday must have been panic-attack fuel. YouTube encountered issues for more than an hour. From Variety The platform's TeamYouTube account acknowledged the problems in a Twitter post. "If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're… READ THE REST
Anyone can publish their own book these days – even you. This training bundle explains how
We live in a DIY age. Between access, cost, and all the other limiters we all face in accomplishing almost anything, it's no wonder that the easiest way to make sure something gets done – and done right – is to do it yourself. For instance, getting a book published. That used to require getting… READ THE REST
The FLKR LYTR isn't just a cool lighter case – it's also an infectiously addictive fidget toy
Back in the days when everybody was a smoker, lighters were everywhere. And, since they were in the hands of millions of people basically all the time, it wasn't uncommon to see a smoker absent-mindedly flicking the lighter cap open and closed over and over again, or zipping a lighter around between their fingers while… READ THE REST
Get a full 15-ebook AI and Python research library for under $20
A North Carolina radiology company is now using artificial intelligence to identify breast cancer cases faster. Meanwhile, a Mexican startup says they've figured out how to use AI to help better find employees who will fit a company's unique culture. And, there's even a new study to, once again, reinforce what every Terminator movie ever… READ THE REST