Seed? No seed? Half full? Half empty? White-and-gold? Black-and-blue?Laurel? Yanny?
Is there a seed in this avocado?
Optical Illusion: What do you see, zigzags or curves?
When looking at the image above, what do you see? Wavy lines or zigzag lines? I see both, and according to psychologist Kohske Takahashi, who discovered this optical illusion in 2017, seeing zigzag lines means I have "curvature blindness." In other words, there aren't really any zigzag lines, only curvy ones. The good news is,… READ THE REST
How to draw a 3D cube illusion on graph paper
This one is pretty cool — I'm gonna try it out later today! READ THE REST
More on the Ames window illusion
Back in August of last year, Andrea posted a piece about the Ames window illusion (and Ames rooms). In this Veritasium video from a few days ago, they set up some very trippy demonstrations of this amazing optical illusion in action. My jaw literally dropped several times. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
