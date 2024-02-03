Snow sliding down windshield creates trippy illusion

Maybe I'm just tired today, but It took me a few times of watching this video to understand what was happening. It looks as if a car-shaped object is slowly drifting down from the sky. Then it disappears into thin air.

The reality of the situation isn't as exciting as this illusion, though.

What's really happening here is a small piece of snow sliding down the windshield, that gets wiped away by the windshield wipers. If I saw this in real life, I may have thought a UFO was coming to get me.

