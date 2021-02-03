The Gerber Shard is a TSA safe multitool that I've been grateful to have on a number of occasions while traveling. It's only 3 inches long and weighs 1/3 of an ounce, so you won't notice it until you need it. It has a small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole. (And that's not all!)
This tiny supercheap Gerber multitool comes with me on trips
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 26 COMMENTS
- b-side
- useful stuff
And here's Randy Rainbow's amusing take on toxic Marjorie Taylor Greene
Set to Barbra Streisand's "Evergreen," Randy Rainbow gives another stellar parody performance with his take on the nutty GOP Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene. READ THE REST
Massive chunk of California's Highway 1 has dropped into the ocean
A massive chunk of Highway 1 just fell into the ocean twenty miles south of the magical region of Big Sur, California. The collapse resulted from the atmospheric river drenching the state with intense rain. From SFGate: Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said the damage to the highway is called a slip out. "It's where we… READ THE REST
Robinhood stock trading app scares 20-year-old into suicide
It appears bad UI and thoughtless data display in the Robinhood fee-free stock trading app convinced a fledgling 20-year-old stock trader he was negative three-quarters of a million dollars. The scared young man stepped in front of a train. CNN: In other words, Kearns did not actually owe $730,000. But he was apparently led to… READ THE REST
The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool handles 26 different tasks and can go with you anywhere
Every tool on your tool belt strives to be the…(pause for dramatic effect)…LAST TOOL YOU'LL EVER NEED! In reality, that's a mighty tough bar to clear. In most cases, a tool should probably settle for getting a primary job done while handling a few other odds and ends quickly and effectively. But, with 26 features… READ THE REST
This 18-course ethical hacking mega-training package is your path to a six-figure cybersecurity job
If you're a fan of games based around techno-hackers running amok like Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Dogs: Legion, you might think you're already halfway to being a professional hacker yourself. Unfortunately, a professional ethical hacker can tell you that learning to hack from playing these games is about as likely as learning to fly by… READ THE REST
Anyone can publish their own book these days – even you. This training bundle explains how
We live in a DIY age. Between access, cost, and all the other limiters we all face in accomplishing almost anything, it's no wonder that the easiest way to make sure something gets done – and done right – is to do it yourself. For instance, getting a book published. That used to require getting… READ THE REST