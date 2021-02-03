This tiny supercheap Gerber multitool comes with me on trips

Mark Frauenfelder

The Gerber Shard is a TSA safe multitool that I've been grateful to have on a number of occasions while traveling. It's only 3 inches long and weighs 1/3 of an ounce, so you won't notice it until you need it. It has a small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole. (And that's not all!)