The first Batman logo was designed in 1939. Since then, it has undergone many changes. It's hard for me to pick a favorite because they're all cool. The exception is any of the logos from Batman movies from 1995 and after, which all suck.
Batman logos throughout the decades — which is your favorite?
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- batman
- Comic Books
- icons
- logos
- symbols
REVIEW: "Department of Truth," a conspiracy thriller about conspiracy theories that literally change reality
The first conspiracy theory wormhole I really remember falling down was the one about Andrew WK being replaced by an actor, either because of contractual disagreements, or the Illuminati, or something more insidious, depending on who you ask. It was the commitment to the verisimilitude of the fiction that really drew me in. I enjoy… READ THE REST
Ed Piskor announces new comic book: Red Room, an "outlaw splatterpunk masterpiece"
In the latest episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe, Ed Piskor (creator of Hip Hop Family Tree) talks about his forthcoming 12-issue comic book series, Red Room. You can pre-order it from Fantagraphics. From the creator of Hip Hop Family Tree and X-Men: Grand Design comes this ALL-NEW monthly comic book series, with a specially priced, self-contained, double-sized debut… READ THE REST
Batman No. 1 sells for $2.22 million
A lucky bidder snagged a near-mint copy of Batman No. 1 (1940) for $2.2 million today. From Heritage Auctions: The finest known copy of 1940's Batman No. 1 sold Thursday for $2.22 million, far and away the highest price ever realized for a comic book starring Bruce Wayne and his caped-and-cowled alter ego. The issue, the sole copy… READ THE REST
Spending Valentine's Day at home this year? Get inspired by these 20 deals
We're fast approaching the second Valentine's Day during COVID-19 – and, for those who like to turn the event into a major Hollywood production, it might be more on the indie film scale this year. No big dinners out at the favorite fancy restaurant this year. Instead, most of us will spend the day as… READ THE REST
Order Valentine's Day everlasting rose assortments that live up to a year – and save an extra 15% off
Valentine's Day is no holiday to sleep on. And, unlike Christmas, you don't really have to get super creative about just the right Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart, either. The reality is, the recognition and attention coming on the day designated for love is usually enough acknowledgment to satisfy most partners. The simple, traditional… READ THE REST
The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool handles 26 different tasks and can go with you anywhere
Every tool on your tool belt strives to be the…(pause for dramatic effect)…LAST TOOL YOU'LL EVER NEED! In reality, that's a mighty tough bar to clear. In most cases, a tool should probably settle for getting a primary job done while handling a few other odds and ends quickly and effectively. But, with 26 features… READ THE REST