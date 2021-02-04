The sound of 425,000 COVID-19 deaths

What does 425,000 Covid deaths sound like? I was inspired by this article by @LazaroGamio and @LaurenLeatherby for the NY Times, where they visualized how long to reach another 25k deaths. The piece had a rhythm that made me think of music, so I tried turning the data into sound pic.twitter.com/2YhmgqDZGQ — carni_dc (@CarniDC) February 1, 2021

Information designer and musician Carni Klirs was struck by the data, and its unique presentation, in the recent New York Times article "How 425,000 Coronavirus Deaths Added Up." The article represented individual deaths as dots spread out vertically on the screen. The swaths of white space indicated the time between milestones of 25,000 deaths. For Klirs, it felt like a musical score.

"The piece had a rhythm that made me think of music, so I tried turning the data into sound," he tweeted.