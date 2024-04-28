Website dedicated solely to listening to the song Moon River

This serene website is dedicated solely to the song Moon River, composed by Henry Mancini and originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

My favorite thing about this website is its simplicity. It features an interactive background of a moon reflecting in a pond, which you can make ripples in by clicking around.

If you want to listen to Moon River while playing with a digital landscape, then you'll probably like this website.

See Also: Tiffany in New York catches fire, taking more than 2 hours to put out (video)