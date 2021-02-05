Capitol riot's "bullhorn lady" taken into custody

Rachel Powell, who acquired the moniker "bullhorn lady" during the Trump Riot on January 6th, is in custody today. The single mother of eight has been charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct, obstruction, and depredation of government property.

From CBS News:

Powell can clearly be seen in videos taking a battering ram to the Capitol during the January 6 assault.

She's become known as "the bullhorn lady" who seemed to have knowledge of the Capitol building's floor plan. She was seen on video instructing insurrectionists on where to go.

Powell is of special concern to federal investigators because if she had that knowledge, it could indicate the assault was pre-planned.

But Powell denies it in a piece in The New Yorker magazine.