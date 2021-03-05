Bullhorn Lady indicted

Congratulations, Rachel "bullhorn lady" Powell, mother of eight children — you are now the mother of eight adorable federal charges! We know this is an exciting time for you, and you are probably awfully busy making accommodations for your new charges. So set your megaphone down and stop hollering for a minute because the grand jury who indicted you for these bouncing baby crimes would like you to memorize their names:

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon Physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings Destruction of government property Obstruction of an official proceeding Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

From Newsweek:

Court documents claimed Powell, also known as "Bullhorn Lady," had carried an ice axe and wooden pole into the Capitol and called both "deadly and dangerous weapons," according to the York Daily Record. An FBI criminal complaint, released in February, said it had linked Powell to the events inside and around the Capitol and had spoken with others about getting further into the building. It read: "Rachel Powell is clearly seen speaking through a bullhorn and giving very detailed instructions about the layout of the Capitol building to others inside the room. She can be heard stating that she had just been inside the Capitol building in the adjacent room and that they should coordinate together if you are going to take this building."

What a busy time for a busy mommy! That must be why you look a little tired in your mugshot. Make sure to get your rest and have fresh batteries for your bullhorn so you can storm the Capitol again when Trump loses in 2024 — if you aren't in prison!