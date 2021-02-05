"The Great Gatsby", new to the public domain, gets Muppet adaptation

F. Scott Fitzgerald's high school English class standard The Great Gatsby entered the public domain on January 1, 2021. Not soon after, a documentary filmmaker named Ben Crew released an unauthorized 104-page screenplay for an adaptation called Muppets Present "The Great Gatsby."

Oh yes.

"I knew that there was nothing I could do about what was happening in D.C. and that if I didn't distract myself I was just going to waste away in front of the news again. That's when I dedicated myself to writing this script," Crew told The Verge, where journalist Ian Carlos Campbell had just published a plea for a Muppet version of The Great Gatsby.

Here's a teaser:

Nick walks over to his mailbox and sees a much larger mailbox

beside it adorned with a green "G." NICK CARRAWAY

That large mansion belongs to a fella named… He reaches inside and pulls out a letter addressed to Mr. Gatsby the Frog. The letter reads:



DEAR MR GATSBY: WE REGRET TO INFORM YOU THAT THE RIGHTS TO

YOUR NAMESAKE NOVEL "THE GREAT GATSBY" HAVE FALLEN INTO THE

PUBLIC DOMAIN, MEANING THAT ANYONE CAN NOW ADAPT THIS

AMERICAN LITERARY CLASSIC. NICK CARRAWAY (CONT'D)

Gatsby… A Mr. Gatsby the Frog. Nick glances up with interest at the massive mansion. NICK CARRAWAY (CONT'D)

I wonder what kind of a man Mr. Gatsby is. GONZO

Technically he's a frog. Nick's eyes zero in on the massive windows of Gatsby's home. A lone curtain is drawn open, could someone be watching?

And of course, there's some delightful Muppet meta-ness:

GONZO

What'd you get? Rizzo holds up a book copy of The Great Gatsby. RIZZO

Now we can finally know what Nick is thinking! They look up and see Nick is gone, the light of the party growing in intensity over the hedges. GONZO

Where'd he go? RIZZO

Hold on, I can find out. Rizzo flips ahead in the book. RIZZO (CONT'D)

Daisy's house! They run off in the opposite direction and suddenly stop. GONZO

Fitz, we already did that scene. Rizzo pulls the book back out and flips ahead twenty pages. RIZZO

Gatsby's house! They run off towards the hedge entrance.

To top it off, there's already a dedicated Subreddit, and a movie poster mockup:

Please, universe, make it so.

Muppets Present "The Great Gatsby" by Benjamin Crew