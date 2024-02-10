How good would a Muppets version of your favorite movie be?

The Muppets' takes on age-old stories, like Treasure Island and A Christmas Carol, are equally heartfelt and hilarious despite 99% of the cast being felt puppets. (Neither of those stories are 'age-old', granted, but it sounds better.) If you've ever wondered what your favorite movie would look like with a Muppets cast, however, look no further.

The Onion's more pop culture-centered sister site Hard Drive has assembled a complete ranking of every Best Picture winner's hypothetical Muppets version, right down to who the sole human in the cast would be.

Sam the Eagle as Anton Chigurh is a personal highlight for me. Imagine the deadpan stare coming from under that unibrow as he tells you to call it.