This part of California will give you $100 in vouchers to come visit

Santa Maria Valley, a wine region on California's Central Coast northwest of Santa Barbara, wants you to visit so badly that they'll give you $100 in vouchers to spend at areas businesses. You have to stay at least two nights in a local hotel though. From CNN:

"Santa Maria Valley has so much to offer," Jennifer Harrison, Direct of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau, told CNN. "We have beautiful beaches, hotels and wineries that are such a great option for budget-conscious travelers during a time of economic rebound.[…]

Harrison said her team is working diligently to follow CDC safety protocols, adding that Santa Maria Valley is less crowded than other California destinations and can more easily enforce social-distancing guidelines.