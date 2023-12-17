The Soda Museum celebrates the history of vintage soda pop and its memorabilia

The Soda Museum, which I stumble upon on Atlas Obscura, celebrates the history of vintage pop soda and its memorabilia. Located in Saint Charles, Missouri, this museum has everything from antique soda machines to bottles to old advertisements.

There's also an arcade in the basement if you want to fuel up on some soda yourself and then get your ya-yas out. I love all the cute old soda machines in the photos- they're so much prettier than vending machines of today.

Due to their cuteness, it only makes sense that the soda coming from one of them must taste better.