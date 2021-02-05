Watch school custodian ace basketball trick shot when he thinks no one is watching

As custodian Joe Orians, who works at a middle school in Ohio, saunters toward his vacuum in the school gym, he casually tosses a basketball backwards, over-his-head, without looking at the basket. He then turns around to see that he aces the shot and excitedly raises his arms up in the air. But he keeps his celebration brief before continuing toward his vacuum and carrying on with his work.

Later he happened to mention the shot to the principal, who searched the school's security camera until he found this footage.

Via TMZ