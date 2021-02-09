Piers Morgan calls Sarah Palin 'bonkers' during her interview on his show

Carla Sinclair

Former Trump fan boy Piers Morgan and Sarah Palin have a silly exchange on Good Morning Britain, arguing fruitlessly about election fraud. Morgan finally calls Palin bonkers (8:40), and then, in toddler fashion, she returns the insult by calling him bonkers. Why Morgan had Palin on the show in the first place is what's really bonkers.