Former Trump fan boy Piers Morgan and Sarah Palin have a silly exchange on Good Morning Britain, arguing fruitlessly about election fraud. Morgan finally calls Palin bonkers (8:40), and then, in toddler fashion, she returns the insult by calling him bonkers. Why Morgan had Palin on the show in the first place is what's really bonkers.
Piers Morgan calls Sarah Palin 'bonkers' during her interview on his show
