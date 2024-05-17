Marjorie Taylor Green and others shout body-shaming insults on House floor: "bad-built butch body" (video)

Step right up, folks! The Congress Circus put on a spectacular sideshow last night when lawmakers screamed at each other with body-shaming insults. (See incredble footage below, posted by Acyn.)

Naturally, Marjorie Taylor Greene was the ring leader who, during a House Oversight Committee meeting last night, targeted Rep. Jasmine Crockett with the first cheap shot. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Amidst moans and cross-talk and a gavel calling for order, a furious Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez called to strike Greene's words. "That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person!?" And her outrage was followed by a sassy Greene, who sarcastically asked Ocasio-Cortez, "Are your feelings hurt?"

After an irate AOC lashed out at Marge, calling her a "baby girl," Greene told Ocasio-Cortez, "You don't have enough intelligence."

Crockett later stepped into the ring for the grand finale, slamming MTG with an explosive counter-attack. "I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling," she said. "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Meanwhile, Rep. Lauren Boebert could be seen dramatically crossing herself while Rep. Jamie Raskin's bemused expressions were a sight to behold. And there you have it — the state of the U.S. Congress in all its ridiculously chaotic glory.