Step off the train at Seiryu Miharashi station in Japan and you'll find yourself going nowhere. Because there is nowhere to go. There is no entrance and no exit from this train station, in the Yamaguchi Prefecture (south of Hiromshima), which sits between a rugged mountain and the Nishiki River. But this design is not a flaw – the station was built for people to take a breather, to sit, enjoy the view, and wait for the next train to arrive.

Via My Modern Met