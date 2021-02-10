Two moons were visible in the Dubai sky last night.

It's quite the week for government publicity stunts promoting space efforts! First was the mysterious monolith marketing Turkey's new space program. And then last night, two glowing moons were seen in the night sky above Dubai. The United Arab Emirates created the illusion to celebrate the yesterday's arrival of the UAE space probe Hope into Mars orbit.

According to the UAE Government Media Office, the Mars moons of Deimos and Phobos "were projected in the sky using a new technology that has never been seen before in the UAE. Two giant 100-meter cranes and an advanced 40-metre screen have been used to make the moons appear realistically in the sky and visible from long distances."

(Gulf News)