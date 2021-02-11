New Zealand Maori leader Rawiri Waititi ejected from parliament chamber for wearing a Maori greenstone pendant instead of a necktie

New Zealand Maori leader Rawiri Waititi called neckties 'a colonial noose' after he was ejected from the parliament chamber for refusing to wear one. Waititi wore a taonga, a Maori greenstone pendant, instead https://t.co/x8DI6U6bak pic.twitter.com/MjmL2U6WNx — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

New Zealand's parliament said Maori leader Rawiri Waititi had to wear a necktie in the chamber. When he wore a traditional hei-tiki pendant instead, he was ejected from the chamber.

After news of the incident spread internationally, embarrassed members of parliament quickly changed the rule without saying anything in the way of an apology.

