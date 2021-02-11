Project Veritas kicked off Twitter

Project Veritas, the right-wing media group known for its unconvincing "stings" on liberal targets, was suspended from Twitter today. Founder James O'Keefe was also given a temporary suspension.
Twitter spokesperson said the Project Veritas account was "permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter's private information policy," whereas O'Keefe's account was "temporarily locked" for violating the policy, pending the deletion of a tweet. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what the tweet was.
Project Veritas was never subtle or truthful (its videos since the beginning have been deceptively edited) but it sank deep into the Trumpian mire after a string of unsuccessful stings and is down to claiming the U.S. Capitol riot was Antifa in disguise.