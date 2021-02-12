RC mishaps and fails

Ouch. Ouch. Ouch. As a kid, I dreamed of flying RC planes. As a young adult, a friend ran their super expensive RC helicopter into their moderately expensive sports car. Fascination ended.
Realistic 1:150 scale remote control car that drives
This RC 1:150 scale silver Toyota Crown was modded by YouTuber diorama111 from a TOMYTECH toy: The car is controlled by a self-made infrared remote control. The remote control format is proprietary. The battery installed in the car is a lithium polymer battery(3.7V 40mAh). I used motors by removing weights of the vibration motors. In… READ THE REST
Man buys used Tesla with autopilot. Tesla remotely disables autopilot: "not a feature that you had paid for"
A fellow identified as Alec in this Verge story bought a Tesla at an auction, which was advertised as having "Enhanced Autopilot" and "Full Self Driving Mode." Soon after Alec started driving the car, these features were deactivated without warning. Alec contacted Tesla and received the following explanation: Tesla has recent identified instances of customers… READ THE REST
Teenager arrested for allegedly using RC car to smuggle meth from Mexico
On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly using a remote control car to smuggle meth from Mexico. According to the US Border Patrol, the RC car likely made several trips back and forth to haul more than 50 pounds of meth near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in the San Diego-Tijuana region.… READ THE REST
